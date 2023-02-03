Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of ALGT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $186.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.