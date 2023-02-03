Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

