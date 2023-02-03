Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $335.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $359.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

