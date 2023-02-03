Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 274.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.