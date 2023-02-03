Algorand Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $102.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00090312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00062281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,870,728 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,672,569 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

