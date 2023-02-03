Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $143.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00091600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00064326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00024899 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004447 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,870,114 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,671,955 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

