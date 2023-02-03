Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.57.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.