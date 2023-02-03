Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $131,205.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AKAM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

