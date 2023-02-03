Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $8.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

