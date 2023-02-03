Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 7.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $22.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.50. 2,978,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

