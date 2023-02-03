Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.21.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

