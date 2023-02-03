Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $295.50 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

