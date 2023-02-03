Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 31,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 485,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

