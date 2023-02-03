Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,501,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

