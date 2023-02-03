Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.01, with a volume of 21021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.63.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$963.13 million and a P/E ratio of 91.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

