Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $68.90 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

