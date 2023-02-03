Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 10,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

