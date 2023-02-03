Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTBGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 10,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.