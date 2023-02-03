Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,599 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 897,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,027. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

