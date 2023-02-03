Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GILD stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.70. 6,093,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

