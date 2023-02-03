Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 397.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

CBRE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. 251,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

