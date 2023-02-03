Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.11. The stock had a trading volume of 166,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.