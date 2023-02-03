Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,020. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.