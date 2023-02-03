Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock remained flat at $32.15 during trading hours on Friday. 643,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

