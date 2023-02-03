Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $476.04. 2,351,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $444.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

