Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.31. 440,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,343. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

