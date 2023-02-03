Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. 208,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.65. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $234.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

