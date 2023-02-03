aelf Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. aelf has a total market cap of $104.64 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

