aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.35 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $100.35 million and $6.83 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,229,866 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

