Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

