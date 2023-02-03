Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,509. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

