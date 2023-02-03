Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.23

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Adshares has a market cap of $44.91 million and approximately $519,838.59 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009510 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.