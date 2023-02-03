Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 47.5% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $522.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

