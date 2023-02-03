Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $522.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.66. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

