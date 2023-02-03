ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.72 ($6.22) and last traded at €5.72 ($6.22). 7,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.76 ($6.26).

ADLER Real Estate Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $623.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

