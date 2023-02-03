Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Adara Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adara Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adara Acquisition by 44.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adara Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adara Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Adara Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adara Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $892,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adara Acquisition Company Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

Featured Stories

