Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 5.4 %

COP opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

