Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $103,000 in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
Mobiquity Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Mobiquity Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
Mobiquity Technologies Profile
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.