Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $103,000 in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Mobiquity Technologies ( OTCMKTS:MOBQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

