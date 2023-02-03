Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $289.03. 856,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.35. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $356.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

