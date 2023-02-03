Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $36,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

