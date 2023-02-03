AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,820. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

