A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 610 ($7.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 2.4 %

BAG opened at GBX 555 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,790.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 527.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 506.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.36).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

