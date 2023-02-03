80,000 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ ADV opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $911.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.