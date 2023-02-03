6,997 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after buying an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

