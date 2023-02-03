661 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.13. 562,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.