5th Street Advisors LLC Acquires 66,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

5th Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 23.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $54.45. 1,003,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.