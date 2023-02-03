3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 2,075

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,875 ($23.16) to GBX 2,075 ($25.63) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

About 3i Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

(Get Rating)

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.