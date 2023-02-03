3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 2,075

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,875 ($23.16) to GBX 2,075 ($25.63) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) in a report on Friday, January 27th.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.27.
3i Group Cuts Dividend
About 3i Group
3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.
