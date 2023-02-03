3,448 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,682. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

