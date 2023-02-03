28,000 Shares in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CapStar Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.