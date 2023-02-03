274,799 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Bought by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 274,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.8% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BRR OpCo LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 394,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 53,183 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 628.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 115,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

