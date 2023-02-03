27,273 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

