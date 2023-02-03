24,153 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,896 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 537,819 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

